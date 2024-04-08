LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 80,600 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Unity Software worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

