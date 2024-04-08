LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 47,500 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 0.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,808,000 after buying an additional 309,665 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,490. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

