LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

