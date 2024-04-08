LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $549.66. 150,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,407. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.45. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

