LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $636,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,639. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at $475,631,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.