LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $79.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.16. The company had a trading volume of 780,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $446.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.58 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

