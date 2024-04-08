LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $74.04 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

