LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $3.28 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

