LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,509. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

