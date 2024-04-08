LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $208.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,404. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

