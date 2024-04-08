LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $78.95. 330,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,332. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

