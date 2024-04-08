LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,207 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.93. 713,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

