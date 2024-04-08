LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 1.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in PDD were worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,039. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.