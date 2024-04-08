Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 476,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,323,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after buying an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,211,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 103,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.