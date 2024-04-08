Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.12. Approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $12,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

