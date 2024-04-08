Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE KSS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

