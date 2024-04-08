Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $5.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KOD. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.