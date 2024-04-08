KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.21. 800,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

