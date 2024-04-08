Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.89

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 756941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

