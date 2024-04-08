KeyCorp Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $911.18.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $887.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $806.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

