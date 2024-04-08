Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03), with a volume of 346247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
The company has a market cap of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
