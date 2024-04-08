Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares traded.

Kenon Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

