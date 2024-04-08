Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares traded.
Kenon Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
