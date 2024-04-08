Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading 3.9% Higher

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 423,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,257,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.