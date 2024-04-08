JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

