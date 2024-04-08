JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.