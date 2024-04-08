JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.85. 3,015,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.