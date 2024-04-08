JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $65.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.91.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

