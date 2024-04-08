Joseph Sanborn Sells 8,051 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 664 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $12,436.72.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 227,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The firm has a market cap of $665.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.