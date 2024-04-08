Jonathan Murphy Buys 786 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($404.54).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 351 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($189.47).

Assura Stock Up 1.1 %

AGR stock traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 41.78 ($0.52). 3,405,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

Assura Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

