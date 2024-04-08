JLP Asset Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE:FR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

