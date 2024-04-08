JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 9.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $788.19. 607,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $849.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.