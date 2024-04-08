JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 1.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 99,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 594,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

