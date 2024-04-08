JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,644,000 after purchasing an additional 344,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,049. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

