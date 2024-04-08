JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 6,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $304,702.35.

JFrog Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. 374,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

