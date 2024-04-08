Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 6,343,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,071,838. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

