James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $212.00

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.89), with a volume of 35351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.91).

James Cropper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.71.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £7,432.85 ($9,330.72). 42.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.