ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

ITT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.91. 182,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

