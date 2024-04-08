iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.33

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.33 and last traded at $111.23, with a volume of 183732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.94.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $806.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5,441.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,932,000 after purchasing an additional 744,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

