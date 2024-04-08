iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.98 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 950422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.