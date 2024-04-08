iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $84.25. 543,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

