iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.30. 1,275,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,328. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.