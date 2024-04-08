iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,417. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

