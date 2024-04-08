iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IVW opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

