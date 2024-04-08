iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lifted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.57. 357,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,994. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

