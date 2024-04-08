iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is E&G Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,579. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

