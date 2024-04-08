iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.60

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 178043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $659.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

