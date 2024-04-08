iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.33

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $105.97, with a volume of 407496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

