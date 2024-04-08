iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.87

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 135696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.