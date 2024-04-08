iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.54. The company had a trading volume of 880,617 shares. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

