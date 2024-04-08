iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 834,218 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

